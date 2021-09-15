Bryce Dallas Howard To Direct This Long-Awaited Reboot For Disney

Bryce Dallas Howard is about to add a new project to her ever-growing schedule. Howard, daughter of Oscar-winning director Ron Howard, has recently entered the world of directing while maintaining a thriving career as a prominent actor. After directing a handful of shorts in the early 2010s (via IMDb), Howard went on to turn heads with her exciting work in the "Star Wars" universe. So far, she's helmed two episodes of the Emmy-nominated hit series "The Mandalorian": Season 1's "Chapter 4: The Sanctuary" and Season 2's "Chapter 11: The Heiress." The "Jurassic World" star is also set to direct one episode of the upcoming live-action show "The Book of Boba Fett," per her IMDb page.

Now, Howard is set to expand her working relationship with the House of Mouse after her successful run with the "Star Wars" franchise. In fact, she's coming aboard a hot new project for Disney's streaming outfit, Disney +. The movie in question will be a reboot of a nostalgic tale, and it will also serve as Howard's feature-length directorial debut. So, what's the name of the movie she's agreed to direct for the media empire? Big hint: if you were a kid in the 1980s, you probably saw and liked this one.