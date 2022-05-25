Netflix Invites You To Pull Up Your Big Orange Couch
For those of a certain age who grew up on the classics of the Nickelodeon SNICK programming block, there is perhaps nothing more nostalgia-inducing than those programs. And when streaming champ Netflix decides to dabble in a little of that orange-hued nostalgia, it's a good reason to get excited.
Netflix can't revert you back to being a kid who doesn't have to pay taxes or go to work again, but they can do the next best thing, by bringing back a few seasons of some of your old childhood favorites. And in a bit of very good news from the streaming giant, that's exactly what they've decided to do, with three bygone Nickelodeon classics headed to the platform later this summer. So, if you're ready for a summer filled with orange soda and slapstick, you might want to make sure your Netflix subscription is in good standing, especially if you haven't taken the effort to seek these shows out elsewhere.
All That, Kenan & Kel, and Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide are all on their way to Netflix
The news comes from a recent post on the official Netflix Twitter account.
"Brace yourself for some vital information," the post says (an easy-to-spot allusion to the popular recurring "All That" segment featuring Lori Beth Denberg), announcing that so-called "select seasons" of old favorites "All That," "Kenan & Kel," and the more recent vintage "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" are all coming to the platform (in the US, that is) on June 21st.
That's good news for anybody who grew up with these classic shows, but it isn't as if they've been locked away in a vault before Netflix came along. As of this writing, all three programs are currently available to stream on Paramount+, which has a treasure trove of classic Nickelodeon and MTV content — a natural circumstance given their shared corporate parenthood. Nonetheless, Netflix has a level of brand loyalty that other companies only dream of, which means this could be the first time many people will watch these classic Nickelodeon comedies since they were first on TV –- not to mention, it opens up the possibility of them finding a new audience of viewers too young to have caught them the first time.