Netflix Invites You To Pull Up Your Big Orange Couch

The news comes from a recent post on the official Netflix Twitter account.

"Brace yourself for some vital information," the post says (an easy-to-spot allusion to the popular recurring "All That" segment featuring Lori Beth Denberg), announcing that so-called "select seasons" of old favorites "All That," "Kenan & Kel," and the more recent vintage "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" are all coming to the platform (in the US, that is) on June 21st.

That's good news for anybody who grew up with these classic shows, but it isn't as if they've been locked away in a vault before Netflix came along. As of this writing, all three programs are currently available to stream on Paramount+, which has a treasure trove of classic Nickelodeon and MTV content — a natural circumstance given their shared corporate parenthood. Nonetheless, Netflix has a level of brand loyalty that other companies only dream of, which means this could be the first time many people will watch these classic Nickelodeon comedies since they were first on TV –- not to mention, it opens up the possibility of them finding a new audience of viewers too young to have caught them the first time.