Miles Teller Has A Vision For The Future Of Top Gun

"Top Gun: Maverick" has finally arrived in theaters, and audiences are thrilled to see Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The highly anticipated sequel has been over three decades in the making, but it has clearly been worth the wait, as director Joseph Kosinski has wowed critics with this surprising new chapter in Maverick's story. The film sees the legendary pilot return to the Top Gun school after spending years refusing to move up into the chain of command, ensuring that he still gets to fly for a living.

His task is to train a new class of aviators for an impossible mission that will stop an enemy nation from acquiring nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, Maverick also has to deal with a ghost from his past thanks to the arrival of Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his doomed wingman in the 1986 movie, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). That's definitely going to open up some old wounds. Thankfully, Maverick finds solace in Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly), the owner of a bar near the Navy base.

Ultimately, the divide between Maverick and Rooster is at the film's core — it just happens to be framed against high-octane aerial stunts and an incredibly tense plot. And Miles Teller recently revealed his vision for the future of "Top Gun."