Director Akiva Schaffer's Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Reference That's 'On The Line' Of Acceptable – Exclusive

Akiva Schaffer is no stranger to pushing the envelope. As one third of the comedy trio The Lonely Island (which also includes Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone), Schaffer has helped created such iconic pop-culture fare as "Dick in a Box" and "I Just Had Sex."

For six years he was a writer for "Saturday Night Live," and he has directed movies like "Hot Rod," "The Watch," and "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping." Despite mostly going after adult laughs throughout his career — aside from penning the song "Everything Is Awesome" from "The Lego Movie" — Schaffer's latest directorial endeavor is the Disney film "Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers," which is available now on Disney+.

In it, the beloved Disney characters return after a 30-year hiatus, regrouping to solve the disappearance of a mutual friend while rekindling their broken relationship. Starring Samberg, John Mulaney, Seth Rogen, and Will Arnett, "Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers" has humor that both kids and adults can appreciate, even including some jokes that might raise parents' eyebrows.

Schaffer talked about one such joke with Looper during an exclusive interview.