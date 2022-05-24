Deborah Chow Just Shot Down Popular Obi-Wan Kenobi Droid Theory

Ever since it was first announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) would be getting his own spin-off series on Disney+, countless die-hard Star Wars fans have taken to the internet to discuss their theories about what the upcoming series will entail. Some of these fan theories may be a tad far-fetched, such as the Twitter proposition about how Obi-Wan will use some sort of life-draining Force ability that will cause him to age rapidly (which is why he looks so old in "A New Hope), or the theory about how the series will introduce a Tusken Raider Jedi from the Expanded Universe.

Other fan theories for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" seem a lot more plausible, such as the one about how Obi-Wan will inevitably face down his old apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who has now become the Sith lord Darth Vader. With the release of the second trailer for "Obi-Wan Kenobi," even more fan theories began lighting up across the internet, including theories about a certain droid who makes a brief appearance near the end of the trailer.

Unfortunately for true believers — unlike some other theories we've previously mentioned, which remain unanswered — director Deborah Chow has gone out of her way to debunk the theory about who this mysterious droid actually is.