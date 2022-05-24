The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Teases More Possible Spin-Offs

Just as Eric Kripke prepares to unleash the hotly-anticipated third season of "The Boys" on Amazon Prime Video, the acclaimed showrunner is already mulling over the potential for spinoffs based on his wildly popular sci-fi series.

"The Boys," of course, refers to the group of vigilantes including Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) who aim to expose the deadly exploits of Vought International, a mega-conglomerate in the business of creating and promoting superheroes. Led by the seemingly invincible Homelander (Antony Starr), there are sinister intentions behind the powers that be at Vought, as the so-called "superheroes" are actually supervillains manufactured via the super serum Compound V.

Naturally, with the popularity of "The Boys" came the idea of expanding "The Boys" universe. One such concept has already come to fruition with "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," an eight-episode series that highlights different forms of animation for each chapter of the anthology. Featuring stories from the likes of "The Boys" executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, each episode — enhanced, naturally, with Compound V — runs about 15 minutes or less.

With "Diabolical" in the books and another spinoff in production, Kripke discussed some more possibilities for "The Boys" outside of the main series in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.