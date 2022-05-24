Melissa Rauch's Instagram Post Will Get You Pumped For Her Next Project

Ever since CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" came to an end in 2019 after an impressive 12 seasons, the women of the hit sitcom have been thriving in the industry.

In 2020, Kaley Cuoco, who portrays Penny on "The Big Bang Theory," landed the leading role on HBO's comedic mystery "The Flight Attendant." Her new character, Cassie Bowden — a sharp contrast from the Cheesecake factory waitress and love interest of Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) she played before — is a heavy-drinking, promiscuous flight attendant who wakes up in a Bangkok hotel room next to a murdered passenger. Cuoco was nominated for an Emmy in 2021. As for Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler, the eventual wife of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), her beloved quirkiness can now be seen on Fox's "Call Me Kat," which aired in 2021. In this series, Kat is living her best life as she uses all of her savings to open a cat café. Bialik is also stepping in as the host of "Jeopardy!," a controversial pick according to some viewers (via TV Insider).

There's also Melissa Rauch, who entered "The Big Bang Theory" during Season 3 as the sweet but sassy love interest of Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). After the show wrapped up, Rauch lent her one-of-a-kind voice to a slew of animated characters, from Dinah in "The Chicken Squad" to Marie Antoinette in "Animaniacs" (via IMDb). But soon, fans will once again be able to see Rauch on a major network in her first sitcom since "The Big Bang Theory."