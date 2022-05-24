How The Character Of Goose Is Still A Big Part Of Top Gun: Maverick

In "Top Gun: Maverick," Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) has avoided promotion and remained a test pilot for decades, partially out of guilt: Some 36 years earlier, in the original "Top Gun," his cocksure attitude and refusal to fly as part of a team may have led, at least in some part, to the death of his best friend and Radar Intercept Officer Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), who is killed when he smashes into his aircraft canopy head-first on an emergency eject.

Although Maverick is not found responsible in "Top Gun" for Goose's demise after an official investigation, it's evident in "Top Gun: Maverick" that the loss still weighs heavily on him — and even dictates certain actions he takes.

When Mitchell is called upon to train a new squad of pilots for an incredibly dangerous mission against a hostile nation, one of the pilots who might make the cut is Goose's son, Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), seen only as a baby in the first film but now determined not to let Mitchell impede his progress. But Mitchell has a different agenda in mind for his late friend's child.

While Goose himself is only seen in photos and some flashback clips from the first movie, director Joseph Kosinski told Looper's sister site, SlashFilm, that the character is very much a strong presence in the sequel.