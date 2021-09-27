Diego Luna Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Star Wars: Andor

"Star Wars" has retained a close relationship with the big screen since 1977, but it has become more and more chummy with the small screen in recent years. Animated ventures like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" captivated audiences during their respective runs, paving the way for Disney+ to release original shows of its own in the years that followed. Both "The Mandalorian" and "Star Wars: Visions" have assembled fanbases of their own in short order, and they're about to be joined by yet another program set in a galaxy far, far away: "Star Wars: Andor."

Centered on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" fame, "Andor" takes viewers back to the early days of the Rebellion. Though details are scant, one could imagine that the impending series will show off the Galactic Empire in all of its villainous glory, provide plenty of hard-hitting action, and include no shortage of the worldbuilding elements that "Star Wars" is known for. All 12 episodes will arrive sometime in 2022, and as Luna told Deadline, that timeframe shouldn't be hard to meet since production is officially all wrapped up.

Additionally, Diego Luna dropped a bit of news about "Andor" that will certainly have many in the "Star Wars" fanbase excited yet eager to go into speculation mode.