New The Boys Season 3 Teaser Is A Propaganda Masterpiece

Next month sees the return of that squad of Supe-snuffing ruffians the Boys in their third season of the immensely offensive Amazon Prime Video series. Since the beginning, besides telling a compelling story about immense power in the wrong hands, the Eric Kripke-created series adapted from the Garth Ennis comic book has never failed in poking fun at the genre it's flying around in. "The Boys" might have reached its peak, though, after releasing a new teaser for a film we'll never (or want to) see that looks to be playing the Avengers at their own endgame.

Trying to carry as much energy as a Marvel film, but without the minor issue of a decent budget, "Dawn of the Seven" looks to be part bargain bin movie and part superhero propaganda. The interesting thing about it is just how much is solely for the cameras, including a fictionalized tiff between Homelander (Antony Starr) and his extra crispy girlfriend, Stormfront.