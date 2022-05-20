Kenan Thompson Finally Clears The Air About His Samuel L. Jackson SNL Feud

The "feud" between Samuel L. Jackson and Kenan Thompson was the subject of Thompson's recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." While Jackson hasn't been on "Saturday Night Live" since the sketch happened, fans will be relieved to learn that not only is Jackson welcome to come on the show any time (as well he should be), but that Thompson doesn't even have the authority to ban someone from the show in the first place.

But, according to Jackson, it was Thompson's fault that the forbidden word was uttered in the first place because he failed to "cut him off" at the appointed time. "He dropped the F-bomb on the show, but he says I was supposed to cut him off before that," recalled Thompson. "We kinda expect the F-word out of Sam Jackson, so no harm done. Then he doubled down and said it again, and I was like, 'Yo, my man, we got to pay for those.'"

"He's been mad at me for that, so my bad, bro," apologized Thompson, adding that Jackson is welcome to come back to "SNL" anytime.

Whether Jackson will accept the invitation remains to be seen — but hopefully, for fans of the actor and of accidental profanity on live network TV, he'll be seen on the show again soon.