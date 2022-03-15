Samuel L. Jackson Has An Unbeatable Pitch For A Potential Star Wars Return

Although the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy is often maligned by critics (via Rotten Tomatoes), few fans would ever contest that the three films presented the franchise with a treasure trove of creative inspiration for subsequent projects. Indeed, with the upcoming Disney+ release of the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, some fans are looking back on the prequel trilogy with a newfound focus on the positives (via Inverse).

In addition to Ewan McGregor's portrayal of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, Samuel L. Jackson's role as Jedi Master Mace Windu is often cited as one of the best aspects of the prequels (via Reddit). First appearing in "Star Wars Episode I - The Phantom Menace," Mace Windu is never one to mince words. Armed with the only purple lightsaber in the galaxy, Mace Windu often acts as one of the more decisive members of the Jedi order, less prone to contemplation than his more introspective colleagues, but every bit as deadly.

Sadly, Mace Windu's willingness to differ in this way ultimately does little to save him from a combined attack from Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader) (Hayden Christensen) and Emperor Palpatine (aka Darth Sidious) (Ian McDiarmid) in "Star Wars Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." As "Star Wars" fans will surely remember, Mace Windu's final curtain call in that film sees him flung out of Emperor Palpatine's office with only three of his four limbs left. Of course, "Star Wars" fans have speculated that he might have survived ever since.

During a recent interview, Jackson was asked about the possibility of returning to a galaxy far, far away. As usual, Jackson wasn't shy about sharing his opinion.