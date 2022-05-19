Barry's Work Isn't Finished According To HBO

"Barry" has officially been renewed for a fourth season by HBO. The series is currently making its way through its third season, with a new episode set to air this coming Sunday. As of this writing, the "Barry" Season 3 finale is expected to air on HBO on Sunday, June 12, and thanks to this news, fans can safely enjoy watching the remaining episodes of the series' third season without needing to worry about the coming installments being its last.

In conjunction with the series' fourth season renewal, Amy Gravitt, the executive vice president of HBO Programming, said, "Bill, Alec and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of 'Barry,' it's a masterful blend of laughs and suspense. I'm so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season." Of course, the series' renewal today likely won't make watching the remaining installments of its third season any less suspenseful of an experience for fans.

Over the course of its third season, "Barry" has gone to some of its darkest depths yet, and based on some comments from the show's cast and crew, it seems safe to assume that the season's upcoming episodes will continue that trend. For instance, when speaking with The Ringer, co-creator Alec Berg teased, "The whole show, as many seasons as we end up doing, is all going to come down to how much wreckage and how much carnage came from the moment that [Barry] decided that he was going to try and redeem himself."

In other words, while "Barry" has officially secured a fourth season, it remains to be seen what kind of loose ends it'll be left to pick up from its third.