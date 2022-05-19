David Is Plagued By Temptation In Steamy Trailer For Evil Season 3

Paramount+ announced that it had renewed supernatural drama "Evil" for a third season just one month after the premiere of Season 2, seeming to confirm that "Evil" is among the most successful original series on the streaming service. Furthermore, whereas episodes of "Evil" Season 2 were exclusive on Paramount+ upon their premiere, the series' first season aired on CBS, and production of the second season effectively met CBS' standards. The announcement of a third season, meanwhile, happened to mention that the show's new streaming service home will now officially allow the show to broach more mature subject matter moving forward.

Co-showrunner Robert King shed some light on the tone of "Evil" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly previewing its third season. "I think a lot of times, horror is really closely connected to comedy," King said. "Someone who's on edge and ready to scream is not that distant in emotion from someone on edge and laughing their head off."

While fans of "Evil" anxious to see these philosophies in action will have to wait a little while longer for the new season's start, Paramount+ released a lengthy trailer on May 19 previewing both its more mature tone and comedic approach to supernatural horror just about a month out from its premiere.