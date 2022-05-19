Maya Hawke Teased Stranger Things 4 Details In A Very Unusual Way

It's been a long wait for "Stranger Things 4" to arrive on Netflix, but the next chapter of the highly anticipated series is almost here — and the Hawkins A.V. Club is going to have an even bigger battle on their hands this time around. The third season ends on the huge cliffhanger that Chief Hopper (David Harbour) has wound up in a Russian gulag after the battle at Starcourt Mall, and the main gang is now spread out between California and Hawkins.

Now, it seems that after fighting Demogorgons and the Mind-Flayer in the previous seasons, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and the rest of the team are set to go up against a terrifying new creature in Season 4 – the Vecna. It's a gross humanoid creature from the Upside-Down with claws and tentacles, although for the moment it's not quite clear what it actually wants with Hawkins. When speaking to IGN, "Stranger Things" creators the Duffer brothers explained that they took a different approach when creating the Vecna.

"Something else we really wanted to do was to go back to Season 1 and actually do a monster that we could do mostly practically. What you're seeing here is 90% practical [effects]. And Vecna, throughout the season, is 90% practical." They added "We wanted a presence on the set that our actors could react to, whereas in Season 3, they were reacting to a beach ball. We wanted something there that we could actually film, and I just think that, that makes this villain scarier and more real and tangible and we're just really excited for people to see him this season."

Surprisingly, Maya Hawke — who plays Robin in the series — recently teased details about the "Stranger Things 4" villain in a very unusual way.