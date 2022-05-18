The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

At the very least, fans can rest easy with the knowledge that they're probably in the latter half of the wait for Season 2. A video posted on the show's official Twitter page reveals that the series has finally finished filming. Though it lasts little more than thirty seconds, the video shows us many elements of the process, both on and off set. We see visual effects artists working on practical models, stuntmen rehearsing action sequences, and much, much more. The short video also gives fans of the series quick looks at the exotic locales used as filming locations and a behind-the-scenes look at the many different stages of production, including table reads.

Although it's all the typical stuff one would expect to see from a high-budget fantasy project, it's certainly a refreshing bit of news after such a long wait for fans. In the final moments of the clip, Rosamund Pike, the actress who plays Moiraine Damodred, and Daniel Henney, the actor who plays Lan Mandragoran, depart a windy environment with a message for the fans. Pike says, "That's a wrap on Season 2," and her co-star adds, "We can't wait for you guys to see it."

As cool as all of that is, however, it still doesn't put an end to the waiting game that fans have been playing for the better part of a year. Since Amazon has yet to provide a release date for Season 2, however, the most that this update tells fans is that they're just a bit closer. This may not be the news that every "Wheel of Time" fan was waiting for, but it at least proves that Amazon hasn't spontaneously given up on the series.