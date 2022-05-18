Final Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer Teases The Sequel The Series Deserves

Julian Fellowes has long focused on the intriguing world of the aristocracy for his epic period pieces. After receiving a best original screenplay Academy Award for the "Gosford Park" screenplay, Fellowes went full steam ahead. He went on to create and pen the television series "Downton Abbey" which became a phenomenon when it debuted on British television in 2010.

The series follows the trials and tribulations of the Crawley family as they try to retain their estate, weather numerous dramas within the family, and co-exist with their lively house staff (all of whom have their own dramatic entanglements to deal with). Over the years, viewers fell in love with the Crawleys and their staff, watching as each of the daughters — Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), and Lady Sibyl (Jessica Brown Findlay) — found their footing in the world. There was also the matter of these characters surviving World War I, managing the vast estate, and figuring out how to embrace the modernity of the early 20th century.

"Downton Abbey" lasted a substantial six seasons, ending in 2015 but eventually giving way to a follow-up film in 2019, also titled "Downton Abbey" (via IMDb). But that wasn't to be the end of the esteemed Crawleys. Though the timeline of the family is well into the '20s, the esteemed family continues to hold on to their status even as modern life comes crashing toward them. In the final trailer for "Downton Abbey: A New Era," which arrives three months after the release of the first trailer (that fans couldn't get enough of, it should be noted), viewers can take a look at what the sequel has in store.