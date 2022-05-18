Yellowstone Spin-Off 6666 Is Jumping Distribution Platforms

If you're a fan of the many television shows created by Taylor Sheridan, but are still reluctant to pony up for a subscription to Paramount+, here's some good news about "6666."

"6666" is the upcoming spinoff series to Sheridan's hugely successful "Yellowstone," the Paramount Network ratings juggernaut that stars Kevin Costner and brings in about 11 million viewers per episode (via Deadline). In Season 4, "Yellowstone" took fans to the titular "Four Sixes" ranch, a sprawling Texas horse and cattle-breeding property that still operates in many of the same ways that it did two centuries ago. The official synopsis describes "6666" as a place where "the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing" (via Variety).

Otherwise, Paramount has revealed little about the show. It's unclear who the main characters will be, what the plots will be, or how it will tie into "Yellowstone." However, now we do know where it will be airing, at least.