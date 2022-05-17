Comedian DC Young Fly Claims Chris Tucker Has An Ultimatum For Joining A Friday Reboot

The 1995 Ice Cube and Chris Tucker comedy "Friday" is arguably among some of the '90s movies that best hold up today. Since "Friday" is still so well-respected among present-day viewers, the notion of a new sequel to the landmark comedy is oftentimes a subject of discussion in interviews with its surviving cast members. While "Friday" has, in fact, spawned a couple of sequels already, they're both absent Chris Tucker.

In the years since the third "Friday" film, both Ice Cube and Tucker himself have been relatively open about Tucker's hesitancy to reprise to his iconic role, especially with a fourth installment currently in the works. On Twitter, Ice Cube revealed that the producers of "Next Friday" offered Tucker between 10 and 12 million dollars to return, which he turned down out of a refusal to swear or smoke on-camera. Tucker essentially corroborated this claim in a video interview with All Urban Central, in which he shared both his desire to distance himself from his character's affinity for weed, and an interest in moving onto new projects.

Comedian DC Young Fly, however, recently claimed that Tucker will join a new "Friday" movie on one condition.