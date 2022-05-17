The Top Gun: Maverick Scene That Jennifer Connelly Practiced On Her Living Room Coffee Table

It's been over three decades since "Top Gun," one of Tom Cruise's most iconic films, came out and, finally, its sequel is nearing its release date — "Top Gun: Maverick" will hit theaters on May 27, 2022. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, "Top Gun: Maverick" follows Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise), who is put in charge of training a group of recent graduates for a mission. Amongst the new graduates is Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's late best friend, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (played by Anthony Edwards in the original film). Additionally, Val Kilmer reprises his role as Maverick's former rival, Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, who is now also an instructor.

Aside from Cruise and Kilmer, the cast of the new film mostly features a slew of fresh faces to the world of "Top Gun," including actors such as Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Teller. Another vital addition to the cast is Jennifer Connelly, who plays Penny Benjamin, Maverick's new love interest. Penny is a single mother and a bar owner, as well as one of the few characters who isn't in the military — although she is the daughter of a former admiral.

In a recent interview, Connelly opened up about her time filming "Top Gun: Maverick," including a reveal that there was one scene of hers for which she ended up employing a unique rehearsal practice to make sure she got it right.