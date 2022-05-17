Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy Confirms What We Suspected About Kevin Feige Star Wars Rumors

Disney is sitting on a massive hoard of intellectual properties, and since both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the "Star Wars" franchise perch under the House of Mouse's vast umbrella, it's only natural that there's some amount of creative overlap. Oscar Isaac, for one, is known as the charismatic pilot Poe Dameron in the "Star Wars" universe, and recently donned the white cape and multiple personalities of Marvel's Moon Knight.

Back in 2019, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that MCU mastermind Kevin Feige is developing a "Star Wars" movie, which knowing the Marvel Studios president's tentpole movie résumé would no doubt be wonderful news for the franchise in the galaxy far, far away. However, news of this red-hot project have been relatively few and far between. In 2021, Feige revealed that "The Mandalorian" has inspired Marvel Studios, but other than that, the MCU main man has kept to his own multiverse while other folks have steered various "Star Wars" projects. What, then, is the status of the rumored Kevin Feige "Star Wars" project? Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy has now confirmed what we suspected about these rumors.