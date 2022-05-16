Bruce Campbell Has An Interesting Set Of Rules For His Sam Raimi Cameos

Actor-producer-director Bruce Campbell and director-producer Sam Raimi, his friend since high school, go together like bloody peas and gore-splattered carrots. Back in the early '80s, the twosome teamed up to make the first installment in the now-iconic "Evil Dead" horror franchise. "The Evil Dead" spawned two sequels, one three-season TV series, one reboot film, and an upcoming non-linear sequel; to say their partnership has auspicious roots is putting it mildly.

Per IMDb, Campbell frequently appears in Raimi's other non-"Evil Dead" projects. Whether he's Darkman's newest face, a nearly-invisible wedding guest in "The Quick and the Dead," or a Winkie Guard in "Oz: The Great and Powerful," Campbell's cameos in Raimi's work are nothing if not memorable stand-outs. Sometimes the actor even ends up essaying larger supporting roles in Raimi's non-"Evil Dead" productions, such as the part of antagonist Renaldo the Heel in "Crimewave."

The tradition continues in Raimi's most recent feature, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." In the MCU sequel, Campbell portrays a street vendor named Pizza Poppa, a native of Earth-838. Pizza Poppa pays dearly for behaving rudely toward Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who enchants his hand, cursed to punch himself right in the mush for three weeks straight. The movie checks back in with the character during its post-credits scene. There, the spell finally wears off and, with a look of relief and joy, the character delivers the film's final line — "It's over!" – before it cuts to black.

With so many Raimi cameos under his belt, one might wonder what, if any, caveats Campbell has when it comes to showing up in his friend's movies. It turns out he has a couple of rules when it comes to these minor roles.