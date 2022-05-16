The Black Widow Similarity Stranger Things' David Harbour Swears Is Accidental

Most actors try to select roles that are different from the ones they've already played before, so that they can keep surprising the audience. Sometimes, coincidences are unavoidable.

Actor David Harbour plays Sheriff Jim Hopper on "Stranger Things," the protective adopted guardian of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). The last installment of "Stranger Things," Season 3, premiered in 2019, and since that time Harbour has appeared in multiple movies and TV shows. One of those was the 2021 Marvel flick "Black Widow."

In "Black Widow," Harbour plays Alexei Shostakov, a former Soviet super soldier and Black Widow's (Scarlett Johanssen) father figure who's imprisoned in a Russian penitentiary after criticizing the government.

That has one major similarity with what happens to Sheriff Harbour in "Stranger Things" Season 4. The Season 4 teaser-trailer revealed that Hopper gets sent to a Russian prison (via YouTube). So, that's two stories about Russian prisons within a year of each other. At the "Stranger Things" Season 4 premiere, Harbour talked about the two roles.