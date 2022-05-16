Small Details You Missed In The Second Trailer For The Boys Season 3

Ever since viewers first met him in Season 1, Billy Butcher has been committed to exposing Vought's corruption and ending superhero supremacy once and for all. However, it seems the events of the last two seasons have taken a toll on him, especially after his wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten) was accidentally killed in the Season 2 finale. A key moment in the trailer comes when Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) brings Billy something that she believes will help level the playing field against Homelander and the other Vought heroes: a version of Compound V that gives the user power for 24 hours.

The trailer shows Billy injecting the drug into his system, his eyes emanating the signature glow viewers have come to associate with laser vision. Mother's Milk confronts him, telling Billy that the reason they've been risking their lives is to take power out of the hands of those who abuse it. After failing time and time again, it seems that Billy is willing to try anything to vanquish Homelander (Antony Starr), even going against his own beliefs to make it happen. We've seen Billy commit violence before, but it's still jarring to see him decimate people with his new powers. Billy is one of the show's most dynamic characters, so it will be interesting to see how Compound V alters his personality.