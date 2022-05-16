The Chicago P.D. Star That Came So Close To Being Captain America

To play the role of Captain America, one needs the ability to project good old fashioned American gumption, an impressive physique ... and the skill to look convincing while throwing a weaponized shield. That being said, it makes perfect sense why a valiant actor from "Chicago P.D." was in the running to play Marvel's First Avenger while the MCU was still in its infancy.

Steve Rogers, as played by Chris Evans, is an important fixture in Marvel lore, though these days, Rogers is taking a well-deserved retirement. In a 2019 interview from Variety, Evans was asked about the chances of him returning to the role, to which the actor replied, "There are other things that I'm working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you're going to revisit it, it can't be a cash grab. It can't be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together."

These days, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has become the worthy recipient of the famous vibranium shield, as seen in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." However, before Evans' casting as the first iteration of the character, here is the "Chicago P.D." star who came within batting distance of the role.