Bridgerton Season 3 Is Throwing Fans A Major Curve Ball
One of Netflix's biggest shows right now, "Bridgerton" has its fans on the edge waiting for Season 3 to come out. Season 2, which came out in early April this year, broke Season 1's record to become Netflix's most watched English language show in 28 days after its debut (per IndieWire).
The series takes place in 19th century England, where wealthy families of London, like the Bridgertons, attempt to find suitable matrimonial matches for their young members. From exquisite costumes, to evening balls, to romantic arcs that thrive on slow burn — "Bridgerton" has them all.
Each season of "Bridgerton," like the Julia Quinn books on which the show is based, follows the story of one Bridgerton sibling as they navigate the marriage mart of the 'ton, looking for love. Season 1 followed the first book, "The Duke and I." Season 2 followed the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), as he fell helplessly in love with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). After the success of Season 1, which followed the book more closely, the "Bridgerton" Season 2 diverted from the book, "The Viscount Who Loved Me."
The changes in the story, and the turn of Kate Sheffield, the heroine, to Kate Sharma, an Indian woman, were some of the biggest diversions. It should come as no surprise then, that the next season of the show is also taking a course of its own.
Bridgerton Season 3 will not be the love story from book 3
"Bridgerton" fans who were waiting for that Benedict (Luke Thompson) romance just got some disappointing news. "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time, and I can confirm to you all that Season 3 is Colin and Penelope's love story," Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, broke the news herself at a Netflix exhibition for upcoming shows (per TVLine). "I have kept that secret since two weeks into Season 2," she added.
As TVLine additionally notes, instead of following Quinn's third book, "An Offer From a Gentleman," which follows Benedict Bridgerton's story, the show will go straight to the fourth book, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton," which is Penelope and Colin's love story.
But this move might not come as a complete surprise, considering how well Colin and Penelope's arc has been set up within the first two seasons. While Benedict has also had his own romantic dalliances and evolution in the two seasons, Penelope's feelings for Colin have become more evident in Season 2. With Colin's arc with Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) also resolved, audience investment in Penelope and Colin's story might be at its highest right now.
These speculations aside, there is still time before "Bridgerton" Season 3 graces the fans. And it will surely be interesting to watch how Netflix decides to tell the much awaited love story.