Bridgerton Season 3 Is Throwing Fans A Major Curve Ball

One of Netflix's biggest shows right now, "Bridgerton" has its fans on the edge waiting for Season 3 to come out. Season 2, which came out in early April this year, broke Season 1's record to become Netflix's most watched English language show in 28 days after its debut (per IndieWire).

The series takes place in 19th century England, where wealthy families of London, like the Bridgertons, attempt to find suitable matrimonial matches for their young members. From exquisite costumes, to evening balls, to romantic arcs that thrive on slow burn — "Bridgerton" has them all.

Each season of "Bridgerton," like the Julia Quinn books on which the show is based, follows the story of one Bridgerton sibling as they navigate the marriage mart of the 'ton, looking for love. Season 1 followed the first book, "The Duke and I." Season 2 followed the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), as he fell helplessly in love with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). After the success of Season 1, which followed the book more closely, the "Bridgerton" Season 2 diverted from the book, "The Viscount Who Loved Me."

The changes in the story, and the turn of Kate Sheffield, the heroine, to Kate Sharma, an Indian woman, were some of the biggest diversions. It should come as no surprise then, that the next season of the show is also taking a course of its own.