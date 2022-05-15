Will There Ever Be An Eat Pray Love 2?

After falling out of love with her husband and feeling dissatisfied with the trajectory of her life, Elizabeth Gilbert embarked upon a worldwide journey using a publisher's advance to find herself. This was the basis of "Eat, Pray, Love," Gilbert's memoir, which hit store shelves in 2006. In the book, Gilbert detailed how, after her divorce, she spent four months eating in Italy and three months exploring her spirituality in India. As the year came to an end, she found love in Indonesia.

After the book proved to be a success, thanks in part to Oprah Winfrey's admiration for the memoir, Columbia Pictures purchased the rights to Gilbert's globe-trotting spiritual journey. The film, produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B, hit cinemas in 2010 with Julia Roberts playing the lead role of Gilbert. Sticking true to the memoir, the cinematic adaptation saw the writer traveling the world, trying to become a better version of herself as she comes across a colorful cast of characters. Just like in real life, the cinematic version of Gilbert found love in Indonesia, falling for the Brazilian businessman Felipe (Javier Bardem).

Directed by "American Horror Story" scribe Ryan Murphy, the adaptation of Gilbert's life-changing-story was met with acclaim at the box office. The film, which also featured James Franco ("Spider-Man"), Viola Davis ("Suicide Squad"), and Richard Jenkins ("Step Brothers"), went on to gross over $200 million at the worldwide box office (via Box Office Mojo). With such great financial returns, it begs the question: will we see Gilbert return in an "Eat Pray Love" sequel?