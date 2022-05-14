This James Bond Alum Was Reportedly Set To Play A Key Illuminati Role In Doctor Strange 2

In a recent tweet, Deadline Senior Film Reporter Justin Kroll claimed that John Krasinski was not Marvel Studios' "first choice" to play Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Instead, Kroll says that Marvel originally intended to have former James Bond actor Daniel Craig appear as the Fantastic Four leader in the film, but those plans changed when Craig backed out of the project because he didn't want to risk getting COVID-19 and giving it to his family.

In a follow-up tweet, Kroll reiterated that Craig was going to appear in "Multiverse of Madness" but decided that a cameo appearance wasn't worth the risk of possibly infecting himself or his family members with COVID-19. Notably, Kroll divulged all of this information in response to another tweet that discussed how the Illuminati scenes in "Multiverse of Madness" were shot in pieces due to certain actors' conflicting schedules. That said, until someone involved in "Multiverse of Madness" actually comes out and confirms that Craig was originally set to star in the film, it's probably best to treat this information as an unconfirmed rumor for the time being.

Regardless of whether it's true or not though, this story will likely come as a surprise to most Marvel Comics fans. Unlike Krasinski, who has had comic book readers fan-casting him as Reed Richards for years, Craig's name has never really entered any conversation about the Fantastic Four. That makes him a bit of an unexpected choice to play Reed Richards, and he doesn't really resemble the comic book character either.

Nonetheless, it seems safe to assume that, if Craig had shown up as Reed Richards in "Multiverse of Madness," it likely would have ranked as the film's biggest surprise.