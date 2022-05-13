Second Teaser For Netflix's Resident Evil Leaves Fans Skeptical

Netflix has released yet another teaser to its forthcoming television series adapting the "Resident Evil" franchise. This latest look at the series comes only a day after Netflix released the first trailer to a very mixed reception. And from the looks of it, responses to the second "Resident Evil" teaser aren't getting any better.

Fans of the "Resident Evil" franchise have plenty of reasons to be skeptical. The original video game series by developer Capcom has remained one of the most popular horror franchises in gaming since the first title was released in 1996. However, previous attempts to adapt the franchise into films have ended in disappointment. The original 2002 adaptation directed by Paul W. S. Anderson kicked off a film series that proved popular despite each movie's poor critical reception. This uneasy reputation was only further cemented by a more recent "Resident Evil" adaptation, the middling "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" (via Rotten Tomatoes).

However, it seems that gamers are expecting more from Netflix compared to the inconsistent films released thus far. Fans responding to the teaser on YouTube reveal that this adaptation is leaving fans skeptical of Netflix at best, and completely dismissive at worst.