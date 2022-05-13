Second Teaser For Netflix's Resident Evil Leaves Fans Skeptical
Netflix has released yet another teaser to its forthcoming television series adapting the "Resident Evil" franchise. This latest look at the series comes only a day after Netflix released the first trailer to a very mixed reception. And from the looks of it, responses to the second "Resident Evil" teaser aren't getting any better.
Fans of the "Resident Evil" franchise have plenty of reasons to be skeptical. The original video game series by developer Capcom has remained one of the most popular horror franchises in gaming since the first title was released in 1996. However, previous attempts to adapt the franchise into films have ended in disappointment. The original 2002 adaptation directed by Paul W. S. Anderson kicked off a film series that proved popular despite each movie's poor critical reception. This uneasy reputation was only further cemented by a more recent "Resident Evil" adaptation, the middling "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" (via Rotten Tomatoes).
However, it seems that gamers are expecting more from Netflix compared to the inconsistent films released thus far. Fans responding to the teaser on YouTube reveal that this adaptation is leaving fans skeptical of Netflix at best, and completely dismissive at worst.
Netflix's take on the franchise is not the Resident Evil fans want
In many ways, Netflix's take on "Resident Evil" isn't too different from other adaptations. It tells the story of how the evil megacorp, Umbrella Corporation, unleashes a deadly zombie virus on an unsuspecting world, leaving the fate of humanity in the hands of a capable few (via The Hollywood Reporter). However, unlike other stories, it supposedly jumps back and forth between the present day and 14 years into the future while following an original character in Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska and Tamara Smart). Meanwhile, many fans feel that what they really want is a straight-up faithful adaptation of the games.
"Hey Netflix here's an idea, adapt a grounded 'Resident Evil 1' story about the Spencer Mansion," wrote YouTube commenter Anthony B. "Make it an eerie survival horror-type series or film, and focus more on the creepiness instead of jumpscares or over the top action."
Another user named Doctor Bag PhD added, "I'll never understand why it's seemingly so impossible to make a remotely good 'Resident Evil' adaptation."
In the end, it may turn out that "Resident Evil" fans are jumping the gun in dismissing the Netflix series. However, considering that the number of decent video game adaptations has always been few and far between, it would hardly be a surprise if this new "Resident Evil" fell short in one way or another.