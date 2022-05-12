Netflix Teases Its Latest Attempt To Adapt Resident Evil

Some might think that another adaptation of "Resident Evil" is beating an undead horse, but it looks like Netflix is getting right back in the saddle. Based on the hit video games series from Capcom, the "Resident Evil" franchise is about an outbreak of a deadly virus that mutates and transforms its victims, with zombies being just one of the horrifying varieties. The 2002 feature film of the same name by Paul W. S. Anderson was patient zero for adaptations of the games, and from there, nine more movies followed, which have made a total of $1.2 billion globally (via The Numbers).

At the center of the "Resident Evil" universe is the malevolent Umbrella Corporation. Umbrella is actually the reason for the undead plague in the first place, with the ground zero of the zombie outbreak originating from their subterranean research facility that is hidden underneath a mansion in the woods outside of the fictional Raccoon City. And the evil pharmaceutical organization once again appears to play a prominent role in Netflix's latest attempt to adapt the franchise.

Fans likely know that this new live-action "Resident Evil" is not the first adaptation from Netflix, considering that the company released the CGI series "Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness" in 2021. "Infinite Darkness" features several characters from the video games, but it looks like this new Netflix show is going in an entirely different direction.