Fred Ward's Death Has His Colleagues All Saying The Same Thing

On May 13, news began publicly circulating of the death of seasoned actor Fred Ward. According to a press release shared by his publicist, Ward died on May 8 at the age of 79.

At one point, relatively early on in his acting career, Ward was supposed to be an action star. In fact, as its title suggests, the 1985 spy movie "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins" was intended to mark the start of a franchise with Ward as its lead, but this first entry ultimately flopped and sent Ward's burgeoning career in an entirely different direction.

Most notably, in the wake of his brief stint as a leading man, Ward starred opposite Kevin Bacon in the monster movie "Tremors." After that, Ward became something of a low-key Hollywood staple, appearing in works ranging from Robert Altman's "Short Cuts" to the literary drama "Henry & June," among films and TV series of various other genres.

Countless actors, directors, and other entertainment industry professionals all began praising Fred's skill as an actor across social media immediately following the news of his death becoming public.