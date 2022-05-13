Good Sam Fans Just Got The News They've Been Dreading
Starring Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith, "Good Sam" is a medical drama that premiered on CBS in 2022. The series centers around Sam, a talented heart surgeon who becomes the Chief of Surgery at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. Sam takes the job in place of her father Dr. Rob Griffith (Jason Isaacs), one of the best cardio-thoracic surgeons in the country, after he falls into a coma. As Sam begins to embrace her new role, her father unexpectedly awakens.
Unlike the reserved and thoughtful Sam, Rob is self-important and domineering. While Rob is determined to resume practicing medicine, Sam struggles to act as his supervisor. Sam has to suddenly fight for her job with her father attempting to undermine her at every turn, forcing her to navigate a complex web of loyalties and personal issues in the process. Sounds like a riveting concept, doesn't it? The kind of high-concept medical drama populated by bankable stars that would normally make hay for a traditional broadcast network? Well, apparently not.
After a promising first season, it's looking like the end of the line for Dr. Sam Griffith.
Good Sam has been canceled
Unfortunately, "Good Sam" has been canceled after just one season. The show's final episode, entitled "To Whom It May Concern," aired on May 4 (via IMDb). Several other CBS series, including "B Positive," "How We Roll," and "Magnum P.I.," also got the ax this week in a ceremonial network bloodletting. Produced by Sutton Street Productions and CBS Studios, "Good Sam" aired only 13 episodes (via Collider).
According to Variety, the medical drama's ratings were severely lagging behind the network's other projects. As a result, fans will never get to see whether or not Sam and Rob are able to put aside their differences and work together to save lives in tandem. After a series of escalating debates over the course of the first season, the last episode concluded with Sam confronting her father about his pompous attitude. After finally finding her footing, Sam proves that she will do whatever is necessary to support her patients and fellow doctors, setting up the show for a second season that will never materialize.
The season finale of "Good Sam" doesn't exactly end on a cliffhanger, but the cancelation is undoubtedly still a drag for fans.