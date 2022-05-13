Good Sam Fans Just Got The News They've Been Dreading

Starring Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith, "Good Sam" is a medical drama that premiered on CBS in 2022. The series centers around Sam, a talented heart surgeon who becomes the Chief of Surgery at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. Sam takes the job in place of her father Dr. Rob Griffith (Jason Isaacs), one of the best cardio-thoracic surgeons in the country, after he falls into a coma. As Sam begins to embrace her new role, her father unexpectedly awakens.

Unlike the reserved and thoughtful Sam, Rob is self-important and domineering. While Rob is determined to resume practicing medicine, Sam struggles to act as his supervisor. Sam has to suddenly fight for her job with her father attempting to undermine her at every turn, forcing her to navigate a complex web of loyalties and personal issues in the process. Sounds like a riveting concept, doesn't it? The kind of high-concept medical drama populated by bankable stars that would normally make hay for a traditional broadcast network? Well, apparently not.

After a promising first season, it's looking like the end of the line for Dr. Sam Griffith.