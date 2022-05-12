Netflix Has A Bittersweet Surprise For Norm Macdonald Fans
The comedy world suffered a heavy blow on September 14, 2021, when reports of Norm Macdonald's death at the age of 61 came to light. He'd previously been diagnosed with cancer, which he lived with in secret for nine years leading up to his passing. The news was undeniably heartbreaking and sent the entertainment world into a surprise tailspin, but, at the same time, friends, family, and colleagues wasted little time celebrating Macdonald and the often hilarious work he supplied over the years. Suffice to say, there was a wealth of material worth revisiting.
Throughout his career, Norm Macdonald became synonymous with more than a few of the productions that he attached his name to. His time at the "Weekend Update" news desk on "Saturday Night Live" certainly comes to mind, as do his performances on the likes of "Norm" and "The Middle." However, no discussion of Macdonald's legacy as an entertainer is complete without touching on his stand-up comedy routines. In fact, he got his start on a stage with a microphone in his hand, paving the way for him to become the icon he's recognized as today.
At the time of this writing, Norm Macdonald's death occurred over half a year ago, so it stands to reason that we've seen all there is to see from his stand-up comedy catalog, right? Not according to Netflix.
Netflix has one last Norm Macdonald special on the way
As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter on May 12, 2022, Norm Macdonald fans are in for an unexpected treat, courtesy of his longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra and Netflix. On May 30, the streamer will debut an hour-long, never-before-seen stand-up set titled "Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special" that the titular comedian filmed in his living room in the summer of 2020. "During the heart of COVID-19 pandemic and literally the night before going in for a procedure, he wanted to get this on tape just in case -– as he put it -– things went south," Hoekstra revealed.
"He ended up getting sicker last August and September, and he remembered he had shot this and asked me to find it so he could watch it," she adds, noting that Macdonald did indeed have the chance to watch it before his death and that it's a one-of-a-kind piece of comedy material. THR notes that "Nothing Special" will include moments from Netflix Is A Joke Fest with Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon, Dave Chappelle, Conan O'Brien, David Letterman, and David Spade talking about Macdonald.
"He worked so hard, and it really would've bothered him to have done all that work and not been able to show everybody. He did it for the stand-up. I just hope people appreciate that he did this," Hoekstra concludes. It goes without saying that Norm Macdonald's countless fans quite appreciate his efforts and cannot wait to see "Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special" as soon as it arrives.