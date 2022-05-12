Netflix Has A Bittersweet Surprise For Norm Macdonald Fans

The comedy world suffered a heavy blow on September 14, 2021, when reports of Norm Macdonald's death at the age of 61 came to light. He'd previously been diagnosed with cancer, which he lived with in secret for nine years leading up to his passing. The news was undeniably heartbreaking and sent the entertainment world into a surprise tailspin, but, at the same time, friends, family, and colleagues wasted little time celebrating Macdonald and the often hilarious work he supplied over the years. Suffice to say, there was a wealth of material worth revisiting.

Throughout his career, Norm Macdonald became synonymous with more than a few of the productions that he attached his name to. His time at the "Weekend Update" news desk on "Saturday Night Live" certainly comes to mind, as do his performances on the likes of "Norm" and "The Middle." However, no discussion of Macdonald's legacy as an entertainer is complete without touching on his stand-up comedy routines. In fact, he got his start on a stage with a microphone in his hand, paving the way for him to become the icon he's recognized as today.

At the time of this writing, Norm Macdonald's death occurred over half a year ago, so it stands to reason that we've seen all there is to see from his stand-up comedy catalog, right? Not according to Netflix.