NBC Really Smells What The Young Rock Is Cooking
NBC is sticking with "Young Rock."
Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, the popular sitcom is based on the early life of professional wrestler and global movie star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who also stars in the series as a version of himself. In addition to Johnson, the "Young Rock" cast includes Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu, all of whom play the real-life wrestler and actor at different periods in his life. Stacey Leilua, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Ana Tuisila also star in the series as members of Johnson's family, while a number of actors have appeared throughout "Young Rock" as iconic professional wrestlers like André the Giant, The Iron Sheik, and Randy Savage.
The series premiered on NBC in February of 2021 and has continued to produce new episodes for the network ever since then. With the sitcom currently nearing the end of its second season though, fans of "Young Rock" have begun to wonder whether or not they should expect to see the series return for a third season on NBC. Thankfully, those fans have finally gotten the answer to that very question.
Young Rock has been renewed for a third season
NBC has officially renewed "Young Rock" for a third season (via Deadline). The news comes just several weeks ahead of the show's Season 2 finale, which is set to air on NBC on Tuesday, May 24.
The series' second season has, notably, averaged slightly lower ratings than its first (via TV Series Finale), but according to TV Line, "Young Rock" remains NBC's highest-rated comedy series of the 2021-22 season in the coveted adults 18-49 demographic. The show's renewal also suggests that its season-to-season decline hasn't been severe enough to make NBC want to cut it from its scripted programming lineup.
The series' Season 3 renewal guarantees that "Young Rock" will stay on the air for at least one more year as well. That means it'll remain one of several projects that viewers can expect to see Johnson in over the course of the next few years. As of this writing, the "Young Rock" star is also set to appear in a number of high-profile titles throughout 2022 and 2023, including "Black Adam," "DC League of Super-Pets," and "Red One" (via IMDb).
Now, in addition to those projects, viewers can look forward to seeing Johnson continue to tell stories about his past in "Young Rock."