Dune Part 2 Is Zeroing In On A Potential Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Critics and audiences alike sang high praise for 2021's "Dune" (via Rotten Tomatoes), but there was one nearly universal complaint from moviegoers: Where is the rest of the movie? As most readers likely know by now, despite being widely marketed simply as "Dune," Denis Villeneuve's latest science fiction feature is actually titled onscreen as "Dune: Part One."

Luckily for all the "Dune" enthusiasts out there, Warner Bros. updated the fan community relatively quickly after the first film was released. Four days after the wide release of "Dune: Part One," Warner Bros. confirmed that "Dune: Part Two" had already received a green light (via Twitter). In the time after this announcement, the box office returns for "Dune: Part One" swelled to over $400 million worldwide, a sizable payday for a Warner Bros. film released during the pandemic (via Box Office Mojo).

All of the surviving principal characters from the first film are expected to return, including such prominent names as Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin (via The Hollywood Reporter). Of course, like most sequels, "Dune: Part Two" is also expected to expand its cast with a handful of fresh faces new to the franchise. Today, Deadline broke the news about one of those new cast members.