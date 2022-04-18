Here's Where You Can Stream The Original Top Gun Right Now
Tony Scott's "Top Gun" was a movie that defined the 1980s. From the film's iconic "Danger Zone" and "Take My Breath Away" motorcycle sequences to that still-talked about shirtless volleyball scene, it's a movie that for many people, especially those who lived during that era, just never gets old. And now, more than 35 years later, fans and movie audiences are finally getting a sequel with next month's release of "Top Gun: Maverick."
Knowing that another "Top Gun" is almost here, many people have been wanting to go back and rewatch the 1986 Tom Cruise classic before its follow-up gets released on May 27. According to the "Top Gun: Maverick" synopsis, Cruise's Pete Mitchell AKA "Maverick" will be training a new class of TOPGUN school graduates this go-around, with one of them being Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller) AKA "Rooster" — the son of Maverick's late friend and wingman Lt. Nick Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) AKA "Goose."
This obviously makes it even more important to go back and watch the original before hitting the theater next month. So where can people wanting to stream the 1980s action drama currently find it?
Top Gun is currently streaming on Netflix and Paramount+
Those looking to either rewatch "Top Gun" or see it for the first time can currently find the movie on two places, as of April 2022: Netflix or Paramount+, if you subscribe to them. "Top Gun" can also be found on other apps for rent or purchase, such as iTunes and Amazon Prime. If you'd like to buy it there it'll cost $16.99 to buy or $3.99 to rent.
"Top Gun: Maverick" is currently slated to hit US theaters on May 27. It originally had a July 2019 release date but got pushed back repeatedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tom Cruise — who is also a producer on "Maverick" as well as the star — has said that the reason he waited so long to do another "Top Gun" was because he was wanting Hollywood's camera technology and stories to catch up to the ideas he had in his head. "I wasn't ready to make a sequel until we had a special story worthy of a sequel and until technology evolved so we could delve deeper into the experience of a fighter pilot," Cruise said in a special pre-release "Top Gun: Maverick" featurette.
In addition to Cruise, the film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and others.