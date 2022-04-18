Here's Where You Can Stream The Original Top Gun Right Now

Tony Scott's "Top Gun" was a movie that defined the 1980s. From the film's iconic "Danger Zone" and "Take My Breath Away" motorcycle sequences to that still-talked about shirtless volleyball scene, it's a movie that for many people, especially those who lived during that era, just never gets old. And now, more than 35 years later, fans and movie audiences are finally getting a sequel with next month's release of "Top Gun: Maverick."

Knowing that another "Top Gun" is almost here, many people have been wanting to go back and rewatch the 1986 Tom Cruise classic before its follow-up gets released on May 27. According to the "Top Gun: Maverick" synopsis, Cruise's Pete Mitchell AKA "Maverick" will be training a new class of TOPGUN school graduates this go-around, with one of them being Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller) AKA "Rooster" — the son of Maverick's late friend and wingman Lt. Nick Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) AKA "Goose."

This obviously makes it even more important to go back and watch the original before hitting the theater next month. So where can people wanting to stream the 1980s action drama currently find it?