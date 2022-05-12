Mortal Kombat 2 Writer Promises This Fan-Favorite Character Will Appear

When Warner Bros.' "Mortal Kombat" arrived back in April 2021, it provided some much needed fun at a time when theaters were still struggling with the lack of releases due to the pandemic. Thankfully the film made $83 million at the box office (via Box Office Mojo) — but the film also got a day-and-date release on HBO Max, and as per THR, it became the studio's most popular movie to premiere on the streaming service. After a few months of waiting, it was finally confirmed that Warner Bros. was in fact working on "Mortal Kombat 2" with the main cast returning to finally compete against Shang Tsung (Chin Han) and his fighters in the iconic tournament.

The first film is loaded with video game Easter eggs, though it largely follows a brand new character in Cole Young (Lewis Tan), who acts as the audience's viewpoint as he dives headfirst into a world of sorcery and monsters. Speaking of monsters, the biggest threat in the film is Sub Zero (Joe Taslim). Along the way, Cole meets classic characters like Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), and Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), all of whom have already crossed paths with Tsung and his fighters in previous tournaments. Longtime fans of the series will note that this list includes one glaring omission.

The film ends with a tantalizing tease that this fan-favorite hero will show up in the future, and now we officially have confirmation of that fact.