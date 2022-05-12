Why You Can't Play Past Puzzles In Wordle Anymore

The creator of the website is a computational biologist and designer named Devang Thakkar. In creating the archive, Thakkar allowed players who missed one of the daily puzzles an opportunity to go back and do it the following day, and players who wanted to do more than one puzzle per day the ability to play as many past puzzles as they wanted. He announced that he had been contacted by the New York Times and was asked to take the website down. "It has been a fun three months since I launched this archive and it brought joy to a lot of us but all good things must end," he stated in a post on his website. "The New York Times has requested that I shut the archive down – to be honest, I was wondering what took them so long."

It seems that Thakkar wasn't surprised by the request, as he likely knew that the New York Times is highly motivated to protect the exclusivity of its investment in "Wordle." It is still frustrating news for those who were fans of the archive and who have enjoyed having the opportunity to play more than the lone puzzle-of-the-day that's on offer from the New York Times. With luck, perhaps the news outlet will consider creating an official version of the archive in the future.