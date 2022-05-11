Ian McKellen's Response To Elizabeth Olsen's Magneto Dream Casting Has Fans Buzzing

Ian McKellen responded to Elizabeth Olsen's comments on Twitter, saying that he would if he were to have anyone be his daughter, he would be thrilled if she was like Olsen. Unsurprisingly, this set off a big chain of fan reactions in the tweet's thread. @wondermeg responded with a sentiment that's on pretty much everyone's minds by writing, "We miss you as magneto king." @MattCalloway62 pointed out that McKellen would be far more age-appropriate to play Wanda's father as opposed to the younger version of Magneto that Michael Fassbender played.

Other users, like @RolyasBTC, also wanted to see the inclusion of Magneto's other children like Polaris if he ever gets introduced to the MCU. @GeorgePezoa echoed a lot of other fans by saying they wanted to see a proper introduction of Evan Peters' Quicksilver, another child of Magneto, in the MCU.

While this is obviously just a hypothetical on the part of both Olsen and McKellen, it's not a stretch to imagine the legendary actor returning as Magneto in some form. After all, a version of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier appears in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Basically, with the multiverse being a reality, there's no end to the possibilities of characters who can return or make their debut in the MCU.