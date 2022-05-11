Ian McKellen's Response To Elizabeth Olsen's Magneto Dream Casting Has Fans Buzzing
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," like so many Marvel films before it, is currently taking the world by storm. The Sam Raimi-helmed sequel to 2016's "Doctor Strange" opened to $187 million domestically and it currently sits at $507 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo). Obviously, it's still early days and that number will continue to grow and grow in the coming weeks, as is often the case with big blockbusters like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
While the film is definitely a follow-up to "Doctor Strange," this sequel also shows viewers the fallout from the events of the Disney+ limited series "WandaVision." In fact, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) played a major role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." In the comics, Wanda is often portrayed as the daughter of the famous villain/anti-hero mutant Magneto. So while Olsen was out promoting the latest "Doctor Strange" film, she was asked which version of the character she would like to see step into that role in the MCU. Olsen was quick to choose Ian McKellen, who she revealed she has adored for a long time. Naturally enough, it didn't take McKellen long to respond to Olsen's comments, and his response has fans buzzing.
Ian McKellen would love to have a daughter like Elizabeth Olsen
Ian McKellen responded to Elizabeth Olsen's comments on Twitter, saying that he would if he were to have anyone be his daughter, he would be thrilled if she was like Olsen. Unsurprisingly, this set off a big chain of fan reactions in the tweet's thread. @wondermeg responded with a sentiment that's on pretty much everyone's minds by writing, "We miss you as magneto king." @MattCalloway62 pointed out that McKellen would be far more age-appropriate to play Wanda's father as opposed to the younger version of Magneto that Michael Fassbender played.
Other users, like @RolyasBTC, also wanted to see the inclusion of Magneto's other children like Polaris if he ever gets introduced to the MCU. @GeorgePezoa echoed a lot of other fans by saying they wanted to see a proper introduction of Evan Peters' Quicksilver, another child of Magneto, in the MCU.
While this is obviously just a hypothetical on the part of both Olsen and McKellen, it's not a stretch to imagine the legendary actor returning as Magneto in some form. After all, a version of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier appears in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Basically, with the multiverse being a reality, there's no end to the possibilities of characters who can return or make their debut in the MCU.