The Magneto Actor Doctor Strange 2's Elizabeth Olsen Would Want As Wanda's Father

Following the introduction (and very swift exit) of the Illuminati after they were killed by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Sam Raimi's directorial debut in the MCU has opened up various doors for other areas of the beloved comic book franchise, one of which is the eagerly anticipated arrival of the X-Men. This arrived in the form of Patrick Stewart, who blessed us with his iconic presence by reprising his role as Charles Xavier — albeit, a different variant of Xavier than he played in the past — thereby giving us our first taste of mutantkind in an official MCU movie.

Needless to say, it was awesome. Of course, Xavier isn't the only iconic, mutant-powered individual fans hope to make an appearance somewhere down the line. Besides Xavier's tough team of X-Men, there is also his best friend-turned-foe Erik Lehnsherr, aka Magneto. And while Magneto is best known for being the most important X-Men villain of all-time, the comics have (usually) also depicted him as the father of Wanda and Pietro Maximoff (Aaron-Taylor Johnson).

In the MCU, thus far, this parentage is not the case. Currently, Wanda's father was only briefly seen in a flashback of "WandaVision," and given his fate, he clearly wasn't the sort to bend metal with his mind or wear a fancy metal helmet. If the MCU were to retcon Magneto into Wanda's origins, though, here is the past version of the Master of Magnetism that Elizabeth Olsen would prefer to work with.