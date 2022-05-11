The Queer As Folk Reboot Was Inspired By A Real-Life Tragedy

Now on the verge of launching its third iteration, this time as a Peacock original, the pioneering LGBTQ+ series "Queer as Folk" got its start back in 1999 on Britain's Channel 4. Centered on the experiences of three gay men as they live, love, and party their way through life in Manchester at the turn of the millennium, the iconic original was created by Russell T. Davies.

The original "Queer As Folk" focused on the characters Nathan Maloney (Charlie Hunnam), Stuart Alan Jones (Aidan Gillen), and Vince Tyler (Craig Kelly), and details their day-to-day lives and successes, or lack thereof, in hooking up and generally navigating the world of Manchester Village's thriving gay scene. An American version of the series premiered on Showtime not long after, setting the action in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and starring Randy Harrison, Gale Harold, and Hal Sparks (via IMDb). The latest take on the now-classic formula is now set to debut on Peacock on June 9, per Entertainment Weekly.

Along with the recent positive news about the series' return, however, is the sad fact that the show's latest version was actually inspired by a real-life tragedy within the LGBTQ+ community.