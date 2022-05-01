What Elizabeth Olsen Absolutely Enjoys About Wanda In Doctor Strange 2

Looper attended a press event for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," where Elizabeth Olsen gave a deeper look into what we can expect from Wanda in the new film. She explained the movie goes further into something we've seen from Wanda in her previous movie appearances and "WandaVision." "I enjoy that she's constantly straddling this line, and usually in her biggest emotive losses or griefs is when something's born. That's kind of been of the trend. And I do think we get to further that in this film and which is something that I'm happy about," Olsen said.

Olsen also noted that she serves as a lawyer to Wanda and wants to defend her position as much as possible. She said whatever Wanda is processing, she wants to guard that perspective which is a brilliant approach to playing someone as complex as the Scarlet Witch. Unfortunately, Olsen couldn't dig much further into what may or may not come of Wanda's line straddling in this film (what could be born of this?), and neither did director Sam Raimi who jumped in on the conversation. Although he did mention that her history of loving not wisely but well will lead to "less happy moments." Wanda deserves a happy ending, but we're not so sure she'll be getting it by the end of this film.