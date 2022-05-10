Amazon's Rings Of Power Presentation Leaves Tolkien Experts Stunned

Amazon Studios is taking a massive gamble with its "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series. The studio has poured an enormous amount of money into the production of the show and is clearly angling to make a thorough and comprehensive adaptation. Even so, from the moment its marketing started picking up some momentum in early 2022, fans have had epically mixed reactions.

Truth be told, no one is mediocre about this thing. Everyone is either uber excited or absolutely dreading the series. It hasn't helped much that, in spite of its recent promotional activity, Amazon has kept its cards pretty close to the chest. So far this year, there has been some social media activity primarily revolving around character posters, a title reveal, an insider peek from Vanity Fair, and a 60-second Super Bowl trailer.

While the studio continues to keep a tight lid on any promotional material of consequence, in early May, Amazon did make its boldest move since buying two ridiculously expensive Super Bowl ad spots in February. This time around, though, it wasn't courting hundreds of millions of television viewers, no, my precious.

Instead, the company invited 30 or so high-profile Tolkien influencers to view some advance footage of the upcoming show. Where, you ask? Why, in London, of course. The group was flown in from around the globe, spent the day wandering Tolkien's old haunts around Oxford, and then settled in for what turned out (judging from their own responses) to be an eye-opening treat.