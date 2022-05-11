Why Patrick Fabian Thinks That Boxing Fight On Better Call Saul Was So Absurd

"Better Call Saul" Season 6, Episode 5 ("Black and Blue") features an unexpected late-night meeting between attorneys Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman) (Bob Odenkirk) and Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). Howard lures Jimmy to a boxing gym by making an appointment for legal consultation under the pseudonym of H.O. Ward. When Jimmy arrives at the gym, he is shocked to find Howard waiting for him. "That is really cute, Howard," Jimmy says, "So, that means you're the guy who shanked some dude in a rumble near Central Penn?" Howard replies, "I thought it sounded like a Saul Goodman kind of case."

Howard quickly admits that he knows the source of the reputation-damaging schemes orchestrated by Jimmy and his wife, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). To put an end to it, Howard suggests the two men punch out their differences. Jimmy admits no guilt and initially takes a few steps toward the door before stopping and deciding to step in the ring with his rival.

Once in the ring, Jimmy clowns for a nonexistent crowd and camera before the two face off awkwardly, trading wild misses and, eventually, landing a few body blows. When Howard starts to get the better of him, Jimmy tries a couple of feeble dirty tricks before Howard floors him with a powerful uppercut. Standing over Jimmy, Howard tells him, "You've mistaken my kindness for weakness ... I like to think that this ends it. Probably not." Howard then walks off, leaving Jimmy flat on his back and gasping for air.

Of course, viewers are used to seeing Howard and Jimmy debate in law offices, but even Fabian was shocked that his character chose a boxing ring for this meeting.