The Office's Rainn Wilson Has A Wild Walking Dead Crossover Idea

Rainn Wilson has racked up a plethora of acting credits over the years, including a recurring arc on HBO's "Six Feet Under" and his breakout role as Dwight Schrute on the now-iconic NBC sitcom "The Office." If you are somehow unfamiliar with the premise of "The Office," the mockumentary-style series follows the professional and personal lives of the employees of the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin. For nine seasons, Wilson plays Dwight, the socially inept, intensely quirky, devoted paper salesman, beet farmer, and assistant (to the) regional manager, Michael Scott (Steve Carell). The series sees Dwight form a rivalry with fellow salesman Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), who often pulls pranks on him, and pursue an on-again, off-again relationship with accountant Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey).

Since the end of "The Office" in 2013, Wilson has moved on in his career to other television endeavors. According to his IMDb profile, those endeavors include projects such as "Utopia," "Mom," and "Dark Winds." He has also appeared in films such as 2017's "Permanent," 2019's "Blackbird," and 2020's "Don't Tell a Soul."

Still, fans may be curious to know if Wilson will ever return to the beloved character of Dwight Schrute. Well, as it turns out, he may have a bonkers crossover idea involving "The Walking Dead," AMC's zombie apocalypse drama.