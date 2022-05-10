May Calamawy's Marvel Dream Team For Scarlet Scarab Sounds Amazing And Bizarre

"Moon Knight" star May Calamawy is someone who isn't afraid to embrace the spotlight as Marvel's first Egyptian superhero, Scarlet Scarab. And while the first question with any new Marvel superhero is whether an "Avengers" crossover is nigh, when it comes to what's next for Layla El-Faouly, the former "Ramy" actor has suggested one the most delightfully bizarre dream teams of Marvel characters for her character to join up with.

"Being a superhero feels like you're truly stepping into yourself and allowing yourself to shine as you are," Calamawy tells Inverse in a new interview, where she also makes it very clear that she'd love to see her hero dive deeper into the interconnected nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For Calamawy, her appreciation for comic book movie characters doesn't fall specifically to a side of good or evil, though she acknowledges a soft spot for characters whose moral codes are a bit more ambiguous and complicated. This would certainly be a good description of the hero she's already interacted with, Moon Knight, but when it comes to the assortment of heroes that she'd love to see Scarlet Scarab team up with, the term "complex" is putting it very, very lightly.