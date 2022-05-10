What Criminal Minds Fans Really Think About A Possible Reboot Of The Show

User u/Reimymouse opened the thread with a screenshot of a Twitter post from long-time "Criminal Minds" producer Harry Bring positing the question, "How many of you would welcome a 'Criminal Minds' reboot?" To that question the user snarkily replied, "Alexa, remind me not to get my hopes up." That's the general feeling among "Criminal Minds" fans, with some commenters warily keeping hope alive for a revival, and others placing conditions on the series' proposed return.

Indeed, the prevailing sentiment among "Criminal Minds" fandom is they only want a revival series if the original cast is back in action. And u/ghdgn made that clear with their post, "only if it has everyone back on." Redditor u/Reimymouse was quick to back that opinion with the comment, "I agree. If they do a reboot, I'd want the main team back. It might be difficult to get Shemar [Moore} since he has his own show; but wo Hotch, Reid, Emily, Rossi, and JJ it just wouldn't be worth it."

Meanwhile, u/SportsGuy132121 offered a different set of conditions on the reboot, hoping creatives shake-up the series' well-worn formula, "... I want a 6 episode reboot where the entire 6 episodes are going after the same killer. I don't want rinse wash repeat episodes where the killer is found in every episode. I want them to be called in because there is someone bad that's getting away and can't be caught." And u/RebaKitten is one of the few series fans who think "Criminal Minds" shouldn't come back at all, stating, "i think it's good to leave while you're still wanted and ending the show did the right thing."

Giving the show's popularity on streamers, its seems unlikely "Crminal Minds" won't go ahead with some sort of reboot. Fans are now simply hoping Paramount+ goes about it the right way.