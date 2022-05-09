Is There Any Truth To The Latest Rumor About Ezra Miller's Future As The Flash?

Ezra Miller has become a big part of the DC Extended Universe over the past several years, debuting as Barry "Flash" Allen in 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice." Since then, they have made several appearances throughout the franchise, from both cuts of "Justice League" to the HBO Max favorite "Peacemaker," though a solo project of their own has remained just out of reach. That's about to change very soon with the arrival of "The Flash" from director Andy Muschietti, which has many fans excited. Although, it has made headlines as of late for all the wrong reasons.

In addition to "The Flash" suffering yet another delay, Ezra Miller has wound up in some serious legal trouble in the past few weeks. On March 28, 2022, they were arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment following an altercation at a local bar (via Variety). Less than a month later, Miller again wound up in custody — this time for assault, having reportedly thrown a chair at someone (via The New York Times). These events have led to conversations across the internet over whether or not Miller will or should remain the DCEU's Flash going forward.

As the public continues to speculate on Ezra Miller's DCEU future, a rumor regarding Warner Bros' next move has come to light. Here's what we know about its validity.