Aaron Paul Explains How He And Breaking Bad Co-Star Bryan Cranston Got Into The Mezcal Business - Exclusive

Aaron Paul has had a lot on his plate lately, recently starring in the sci-fi thriller "Dual." He'll also reprise his character in the next season of "Westworld," and he'll make an appearance in the upcoming final season of "Better Call Saul." In his interview with Looper, Paul stated he wanted to take a break from acting in the near future to focus on family ... as well as his thriving mezcal business. Yes — if you didn't know that Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston own a mezcal company together, now you do.

The brand is called Dos Hombres, and the duo started the company to offer patrons the best in what mezcal has to offer. As Paul explains, the two were out to dinner one day post-"Breaking Bad," and they wanted to find something they could work on together. Paul didn't necessarily like the idea of acting in something again, but he had another thought. He explained, "I said, 'Well, what do you think about going into the booze business?' [Cranston] kind of laughed at me and I go, 'No, man, I'm being serious. What do you think about mezcal?' The seed was planted then, and then it started growing." Paul even calls the project a full-time job, and that commitment can be seen in the results.

In 2021, Constellation, which owns Corona, took a minority stake in Dos Hombres, getting in on the increasing popularity of mezcal (via CNBC). So if you're 21 or older, you can pour yourself a glass of Dos Hombres Espadin Mezcal to ring in the sixth season of "Better Call Saul."

"Dual" is now playing in theaters. New episodes of the final season of "Better Call Saul" air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.