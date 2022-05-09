Benedict Cumberbatch's Will Smith Joke On SNL Is Raising Eyebrows

Hosting an episode of "Saturday Night Live" is no easy feat. It requires six days of around-the-clock work to put together a 90-minute show, and hosts have to be involved in the grueling process, as well (per Business Insider). Although it's a lot to take on, being asked to host "SNL" is seen as an honor and typically means you've made your mark as an entertainer.

The latest to grace the "SNL" stage was "Doctor Strange" star Benedict Cumberbatch. The actor hosted the show's Mother's Day episode on May 7 to coincide with the release of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," his latest Marvel Cinematic Universe outing. "SNL" had Cumberbatch in all kinds of sketches, including one in which he hilariously serenades children at Chuck E. Cheese. But before the show kicked into gear, Cumberbatch had the job of opening the episode with a monologue, and as many hosts decide to do, he drew from current events to prime the audience. Cumberbatch took the opportunity to talk about "Doctor Strange," of course, as well as give shout-outs to his mother and wife. And in the midst of it all, he also threw in a jab about the biggest pop culture moment of this year so far.